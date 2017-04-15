Police investigating homophobic graffiti spray-painted in Toronto neighbourhood

Toronto Police are seeking the public’s assistance with a mischief investigation after property was damaged by anti-LGBTQ graffiti in Toronto.

Daniel Malen and his husband Aaron Boros discovered the words, “Toronto hates queers cuz your a biggot, ” spray-painted on the garage doors of their home Thursday.

Malen, who is the co-owner of Mark It Proud, an online greeting card business for the LGBTQ community posted a picture on the company’s Instagram of the graffiti with the following statement:

“We can’t tell you how unsettling this is. Even though we’ve always felt blessed to live in an inclusive city such as Toronto — particularly with the way things have gone downhill in the United States under the Trump administration, not to mention the truly tragic news out of Chechnya — this is an awful reminder that Toronto and Canada is far from perfect. Please let this post serve as a reminder to our fellow LGBTQ that you can never be too careful.”

Police reported that they were called to the College and Dufferin streets area Thursday and upon further investigation, discovered additional graffiti in the neighbourhood.

A total of five different properties were located spray-painted with anti-LGBTQ messages.

Investigators are asking residents to report any suspicious behaviour in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).