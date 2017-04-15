Pedestrian dies after being struck by streetcar in Chinatown

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a streetcar in Chinatown.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Spadina Ave. and Sullivan St., where a pedestrian was trapped under the streetcar. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the victim’s age or gender haven’t been released, but TTC spokesperson Brad Ross took to Twitter to express condolences to the victims family, as well as the streetcar operator.

TTC's thoughts are with the victim and victim's family, as well as our operator, this evening. Police continue to investigate this tragedy. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) April 15, 2017

The accident had closed Spadina Ave. between Queen and Dundas streets for several hours on Friday, but the streets have since re-opened.