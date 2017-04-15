Pedestrian dies after being struck by streetcar in Chinatown
A A
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a streetcar in Chinatown.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Spadina Ave. and Sullivan St., where a pedestrian was trapped under the streetcar. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the victim’s age or gender haven’t been released, but TTC spokesperson Brad Ross took to Twitter to express condolences to the victims family, as well as the streetcar operator.
The accident had closed Spadina Ave. between Queen and Dundas streets for several hours on Friday, but the streets have since re-opened.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.