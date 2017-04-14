Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, April 14, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

A weak ridge that is building will keep sun and cloud in the forecast through the weekend. However, a small chance of a shower will remain in the forecast for Saturday under a northwesterly flow.

On Monday we will switch back to a southwesterly flow that will usher in clouds and a moderate possibility of showers.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 8 to 16C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong