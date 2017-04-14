One person dead, one taken to hospital after single-car crash in Coquitlam

A Port Moody man in his 60s is dead and his passenger has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Coquitlam Friday morning.

Asst. Chief Gary Mulligan with Coquitlam Fire told Global News the rollover crash happened at the intersection of Dewdney Trunk Road and Hull Court just after 4 a.m.

Engine thrown 100 feet from the car. 1 killed, 1 hurt in high-speed crash in #CoquitlamBC @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/dIPBeaOMls — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) April 14, 2017

Mulligan said the crash happened on a long stretch of unlit road.

“This is a very dark corner, very isolated,” he said. “There are sharp corners and very limited lighting.”

Coquitlam RCMP say they believe a medical condition caused the driver to lose control. While it is not clear yet if speed was also a factor, the engine of the car was tossed out of the vehicle and landed about a hundred feet away from the main wreckage.

Mulligan says crews had to cut through the roof of the car to get to the victims.

@cqrcmp believe a medical condition caused the driver, a Port Moody man in his 60s, to lose control @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/SA4kShQbhB — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) April 14, 2017

Dewdney Trunk Road will remain closed for some time as investigators collect evidence at the scene. Buses are being rerouted as well.

More to come.