Okanagan College students show their appreciation to Kelowna transit drivers

It was a random act of kindness Thursday from Okanagan College students to Kelowna Transit drivers, offering them free coffee and donuts.

Student Kelly Kallstrom came up with the idea. He says, after five years of riding the bus, he decided it was time to show his appreciation.

“I just wanted to do it — because of the strike, the assaults and all the negativity,” Kallstrom said.

The bus driver strike was a long one — two weeks last fall, leaving thousands of riders to find their way to school and work.

“It’s probably one of the hardest jobs. I wouldn’t even do it,” Kallstrom said.

Drivers admit they were a little taken aback by the act of kindness.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” driver Drew Brawley said. “You don’t hear a thank you very often on this job so when you do, it goes straight to the heart, for sure.”

Driver Al Prentice feels the same way.

“I actually appreciate this. It’s nice to have them show that they appreciate it. A lot of times all we hear is the negative stuff, so this is great,” Prentice said.

And Kallstrom might be onto something. He said he wants to do it again next year at the Queensway bus loop.

“I want to bring it downtown to the bus station,” Kallstrom said.