Caught on camera: Girl nearly gets hit by bullets while playing inside barbershop

Surveillance video shows the moment a girl ran and hid for cover inside a barbershop after bullets flew through the store’s window, nearly striking her.

On Monday, April 10 around 11 a.m., a four-year-old girl was waiting inside of an Arizona barbershop for her grandmother, who was getting her hair done.

“[The little girl] was just sitting and watching cartoons,” Detective Seth Tyler of the Chandler Police Department told Global News in a phone interview.

At the same time right next door, a dispute was erupting at a tattoo parlor between Michael Hart, 23, and the owner of the tattoo place.

According to Tyler, the dispute escalated once Hart left the parlor.

“Hart [got] into a vehicle and fired a minimum of three rounds in the direction…of the tattoo parlor, but instead the rounds went into the barbershop where the little girl was located,” said Tyler.

Two other men were with Hart during the time of the incident.

The first short, according to Tyler, hit the wall just above the barbershop’s window.

Tyler believes the girl’s initial reaction seen in the footage was to the first round hitting the wall.

The other two shots quickly followed.

“The two rounds entered the barbershop through the window and they were on each side of this little girl’s head,” said Tyler.

The girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“We believe she just got a little bit of glass in her head and just minor stuff.”

“Obviously you can see from the video she was very traumatized by what happened,” Tyler said.

Hart was arrested the following day in a town just north of Chandler. Rafael Santos, 21, was arrested at a separate location.

“The third individual is still at large,” said Tyler. “But Hart was the main player in this.”

Hart and Santos have been charged with aggravated assault and endangerment.