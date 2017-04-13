Careless smoking believed to be cause of Adelaide St. apartment fire
The investigation is ongoing, but London fire officials have told AM980 a blaze at an apartment on Adelaide Street near Central Avenue was likely the result of careless smoking.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:40 Thursday morning.
The roadway was blocked from Central Avenue to Princess Avenue while crews battled the blaze.
Fire officials say a male tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Damage is estimated at $20,000.
