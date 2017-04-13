Canada
Careless smoking believed to be cause of Adelaide St. apartment fire

Fire crews respond to apartment blaze on Adelaide St. near Central Ave. on April 13, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing, but London fire officials have told AM980 a blaze at an apartment on Adelaide Street near Central Avenue was likely the result of careless smoking.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:40 Thursday morning.

The roadway was blocked from Central Avenue to Princess Avenue while crews battled the blaze.

Fire officials say a male tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

