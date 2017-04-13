Careless smoking believed to be cause of Adelaide St. apartment fire

The investigation is ongoing, but London fire officials have told AM980 a blaze at an apartment on Adelaide Street near Central Avenue was likely the result of careless smoking.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:40 Thursday morning.

The roadway was blocked from Central Avenue to Princess Avenue while crews battled the blaze.

Fire officials say a male tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.