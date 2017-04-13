Caught on camera: Calgary restaurant catches fire in surveillance footage released by police
Calgary police have released a video that appears to show someone setting fire to a southeast restaurant.
Investigators said the fire at Lê La Vietnamese restaurant, located at 4-6624 Centre St. S.E., was set at around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, April 7.
Surveillance footage shows someone breaking the restaurant’s front window and throwing an incendiary device, believed to be a Molotov cocktail, into the eatery.
It appears the suspect’s clothing catches fire in the process.
Police said the suspect was wearing dark-coloured shoes, blue jeans, possibly a plaid jacket, and was carrying a backpack. It’s believed they would have burned clothing and possibly sustained burns to their upper body.
Anyone with information on the arson is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
