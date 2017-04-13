Naheed Nenshi predicts Calgary Flames will beat Ducks in 1st round, hints at bet with Anaheim mayor

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is predicting the Flames will win their first-round playoff series in six games over the Anaheim Ducks.

The series kicks off Thursday night in Anaheim.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames-Anaheim Ducks playoff series: why special teams are crucial

Nenshi said he’s working on a bet that will “not involve singing” before he broke into a brief tune.

The mayor put on his musical show at an unrelated event Thursday, where the finance minister and Calgary NDP MLA also lent his support to the team.

Joe Ceci offered an enthusiastic “Go Flames Go!”

Two years ago, Nenshi serenaded city councillors with an upbeat rendition of “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen while wearing a Ducks jersey, after losing a bet with Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait during the 2015 playoff run.

At the time, the mayor was joined by the Calgary Children’s Choir, Calgary Stampede Showband, Cowtown Opera Company, Revv52, ONCUE, beatboxer James “Peterpot” McInnis and Calgary-based a cappella group The Heebee-jeebees.

RAW VIDEO: Nenshi sings a catchy Disney diddy as part of a playoff bet with the mayor of Anaheim.



With files from Erika Tucker and Melissa Gilligan