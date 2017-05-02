Nova Scotia Election: Colchester North candidates

Quick take: This will be a riding to watch. Liberal MLA Karen Casey is the incumbent but faced calls for her resignation during the Nova Scotia Teachers Union labour dispute.

READ MORE: All our Nova Scotia Election 2017 coverage

Candidates

Liberal: Casey was first elected in 2006. She was education minister under the Liberal government. Casey faced strong criticism for her handling of the dispute over the teachers contract which led to the government legislating a contract. Casey was first elected as a Progressive Conservative but she crossed the floor to the Liberals in 2011. Before running for office, Casey was a former assistant superintendent in the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board and a former principal.

Progressive Conservative: Rebecca Taylor is an entrepreneur and small business owner. She volunteers on the board of directors for and Truro Development Corporation Limited and is a member of the Along the Shore Community Health Board.

NDP: James Finnie has been involved with Ground Search and Rescue, is the current president of the Scots Society of Colchester, and more recently became president of the first Colchester Highland Games and Gathering Society.

Riding background

History: Casey won the 2013 election with 61 per cent of the vote. Prior to Casey’s election, the riding has gone to Liberal and Progressive Conservative candidates.

Boundaries: The riding encompasses the northern half of Colchester County. Its boundaries include Tatamagouche, Debert and Great Village.

Demographics: Fishing, forestry and farming are three main industries in this riding, with tourism also prevalent due to the Bay of Fundy tides, the Anna Swan Museum and Balmoral Grist Mill Museum.