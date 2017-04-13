Chronicle Herald purchases TC news outlets, now largest media group in Atlantic Canada

The Atlantic media landscape has changed today as two of the biggest media players in the region have now become one.

READ MORE: Striking Chronicle Herald workers mark one-year anniversary of labour dispute

Halifax Herald Ltd., the owner of the region’s largest newspaper, The Chronicle Herald, is buying 27 of Transcontinental Inc.’s (TC) newspapers and websites.

The new media entity will be called SaltWire Network Inc. and is now the largest newspaper chain in the region.

“We are pleased to have concluded this agreement with TC Media since it will strengthen our collective commitment to delivering essential news and content to the places we call home,” said Mark Lever in a press release.

The 650 employees of TC Media are also part of the transaction and they will all “receive an offer” from the new SaltWire Network. According to tweets from journalists at the newly acquired newspapers, they were informed of the purchase this morning.



Story continues below I'm in an all staff meeting at the Guardian. We've just been told all Atlantic TC Media shops have been sold to Saltwire (Chronicle Herald) — Teresa Wright (@GuardianTeresa) April 13, 2017

SaltWire Network Inc. will also be purchasing TC Media’s four printing plants in Atlantic Canada.

“This acquisition positions us for growth. We are bringing together 950 talented employees to create a media network that will give national and regional brands access to 71 per cent of the region’s newspaper readers,” Lever said.

There was no information on how this might affect the ongoing strike by members of the Halifax Typographical Union (HTU), which has lasted for 15 months. The union represents 54 editors, reporters, and photographers of The Chronicle Herald newsroom.

“We were told that the Herald’s demise was imminent if it didn’t immediately cut wages and other benefits to newsroom staff,” wrote Ingrid Bulmer, the president of the Halifax Typographical Union. “Apparently, that was a total fabrication.”

According to a press release, the newspapers included in the transaction are: