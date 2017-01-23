Canada
January 23, 2017 12:18 pm
Updated: January 23, 2017 12:36 pm

Striking Chronicle Herald workers mark one-year anniversary of labour dispute

By Staff The Canadian Press

People gather outside the Halifax office of the Chronicle Herald on Joseph Howe Drive for a rally in support of the union representing striking workers at the newspaper. The union has been on strike for one year.

Reynold Gregor/Global News
The union representing striking workers at the Halifax Chronicle Herald are holding rallies throughout Nova Scotia Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the labour dispute.

The Halifax Typographical Union, which went on strike last Jan. 23, is holding pickets and rallies in various locations.

Sixty-one newsroom staff walked off the job over a contract that included wage rollbacks and other cuts.

The company announced last week that an unfair labour practice complaint against it was adjourned and would be heard by the Nova Scotia Labour Board on Feb. 8.

The union said they are seeking to renew negotiations after lawyers from both sides met for informal discussions.

Ian Scott, the Herald’s chief operating officer, said the company and the union last met for conciliation on Nov. 4.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

