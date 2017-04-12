Surrey
April 12, 2017 11:18 pm
Updated: April 12, 2017 11:49 pm

Worker dead at Surrey construction site

By Online News Producer  Global News
A A

A worker is dead after a construction tragedy in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a large home under construction in the 3100-block of 137A Street in South Surrey around 3 p.m.

WorkSafeBC said a worker was seriously injured after falling at the site. The victim was airlifted to New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital but did not survive.

WorkSafeBC and RCMP are investigating.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
construction accident
Surrey
Surrey construction accident

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News