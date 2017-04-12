Worker dead at Surrey construction site
A worker is dead after a construction tragedy in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to a large home under construction in the 3100-block of 137A Street in South Surrey around 3 p.m.
WorkSafeBC said a worker was seriously injured after falling at the site. The victim was airlifted to New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital but did not survive.
WorkSafeBC and RCMP are investigating.
