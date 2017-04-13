Commentary: Extremism, isn’t healthy in anything

The Hamilton Children’s Aid Society has taken away a foster child because of the Easter Bunny?

How can that be?

As in most cases, there is more to this story.

The couple in question (now living in Calgary where he is a pastor) are devote Christian who don’t believe in lying to their foster kids about the existence of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny or Halloween, which they are against.

When I asked the father about depriving the two foster girls (under age 5) of the fantasy of childhood, he stated we were getting off point and the real issue here was his religious freedom.

I heard lots of that, and little about the girls, who were with them less than 90 days.

After briefly interviewing the man I came away thinking this was less about religious freedom and more about extremism.

Extremism isn’t healthy in anything whether it’s religion, politics, or lifestyle.

The word ‘balance’ comes to mind.

Perhaps that’s what was lacking here.

http://globalnews.ca/news/3374701/hamilton-couple-refuse-to-tell-foster-kids-easter-bunny-is-real-cas-shuts-down-home-court-docs/

