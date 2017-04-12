New 75-hectare park coming to slopes of Grouse Mountain

Metro Vancouver will be adding a new park to their outdoor portfolio.

The new 75-hectare recreational green space will be located on the southern slope of Grouse Mountain and include the Grouse Grind hiking trail and a port of the Baden-Powell trails.

“The new regional park, on the slopes of Grouse Mountain, will protect a unique ecosystem for generations to come, while providing visitors with world-class outdoor recreation experiences,” Metro Vancouver Board Chair Greg Moore said in a release.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for environmental education and community stewardship that will help park visitors understand the value of the region’s natural environment and the vital need to protect it.”

To make this new park happen, Metro Vancouver Regional District negotiated a long-term licence agreement with the Greater Vancouver Water District, which has owned the land for more than 85 years.

North Vancouver District Mayor Richard Walton said he was happy to see the area become an official park since Grouse Mountain, which is a steep 2.9-kilometre trail up the face of the mountain, is heavily used by the hiking community. Having the popular scenic yet challenging hike included within the park, Walton said, will ensure additional resources to keep it safe and enjoyable to the public.

As of May 1, the new park will become the 24th regional park in Metro Vancouver and will be officially opened around the start of the hiking season on the North Shore mountains in May or early June.