Winter storm headed for parts of Manitoba over Easter weekend

WINNIPEG — Manitoba will be seeing a significant change in the weather over Easter long weekend.

A low pressure system is moving into the southern Prairies Thursday that will bring some heavy snow, rain and some very strong winds. It could trigger wind warnings in southwestern Saskatchewan. In Manitoba, the winds will be strong but short of warning criteria.

The highest snowfall totals from this system will land in Saskatchewan but a large portion of central and northern Manitoba could see significant precipitation. The section of the province at risk for higher precipitation stretch from Winnipegosis all the way north to Lynn Lake, Man.

The exact track of this system is still not set but starting on Good Friday, the area around The Pas could be one of the harder hit, same story for areas to the east.

RELATED: Looking back at the Winnipeg blizzard that led to the Flood of the Century

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts will likely reach 20 cm but 30-40 cm is possible. It’s expected there will be 20 mm of rain for this system’s southern portion, but 30-40 mm also looks possible if thunderstorms are triggered.

Wind speeds close to the centre of the system will likely reach sustained speeds of 50 km/h with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Winter storm watches and warnings will likely be issued for a large section of central and northern Manitoba ahead of this system – bringing heavy snow, strong winds, and risk of freezing rain.

Across southern Manitoba the forecast will involve cloud cover, strong winds and light rain. Weather models have been lowering rainfall amounts throughout the week. Showers are likely and there is the risk of seeing isolated thunderstorms but generally, no significant precipitation in Winnipeg or the rest of the region.

Through the rest of the weekend, southern Manitoba will see temperatures fall as a cold front will usher in cooler air. The daytime highs in Winnipeg and much of the region will be near 0 degrees C on Easter Sunday.