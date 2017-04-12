London budget update highlighting both city overspending and a surplus

Although the city went $1 million over budget on winter road maintenance this year, it’s making up for that with a $4.6 million operating budget surplus to fund community projects.

The city’s corporate services committee was presented a report by city staff Tuesday highlighting city spending, with staff recommendations to pour money into local initiatives.

Milder winter temperatures drained an extra $1 million spending on road maintenance through operating supplies, renting maintenance cars, and salting and brining roads to reduce ice and snow buildup.

City staff recommended $3 million of the $4.6 million surplus go toward demolishing the old Lorne Avenue public school, a fixture in the Old East Village that closed its doors to students last June due to falling enrollment.

Staff recommended the remaining $1.6 million be spent on affordable housing that has garnered attention as a priority in the city’s strategic plan.

Both recommendations were approved by the committee, awaiting full council approval next Tuesday.

Monitoring budget numbers has been a core value of the city’s 2016-2019 multi-year budget to ensure accurate and strategic spending.