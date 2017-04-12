Canada
April 12, 2017 8:57 am

London budget update highlighting both city overspending and a surplus

By Hala Ghonaim AM980
AM980 file photo
A A

Although the city went $1 million over budget on winter road maintenance this year, it’s making up for that with a $4.6 million operating budget surplus to fund community projects.

The city’s corporate services committee was presented a report by city staff Tuesday highlighting city spending, with staff recommendations to pour money into local initiatives.

Story continues below

Milder winter temperatures drained an extra $1 million spending on road maintenance through operating supplies, renting maintenance cars, and salting and brining roads to reduce ice and snow buildup.

City staff recommended $3 million of the $4.6 million surplus go toward demolishing the old Lorne Avenue public school, a fixture in the Old East Village that closed its doors to students last June due to falling enrollment.

Staff recommended the remaining $1.6 million be spent on affordable housing that has garnered attention as a priority in the city’s strategic plan.

Both recommendations were approved by the committee, awaiting full council approval next Tuesday.

Monitoring budget numbers has been a core value of the city’s 2016-2019 multi-year budget to ensure accurate and strategic spending.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Affordable Housing
Budget
City Council
London Ontario
Lorne Ave Public School

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News