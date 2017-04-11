6 Regina kids head to Disney World as part of TRiP program, Dreams Take Flight

Six Regina kids started flying to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Tuesday, otherwise known as Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The trip is part of a joint collaboration between “The Regina intersectoral Partnership” or TRiP program, Air Canada and Dreams Take Flight – a charity that provides one-day trips to Disney World.

For nine-year-old Uriah Dubois, who has barely left the province, he said he knows how lucky he is to be chosen.

Related 6 Regina kids surprised with trip to Disney World

“I’m going to Disney World, and that’s a very lucky thing… Some of my friends are kind of jealous,” Dubois said.

The TRiP program is a local intervention program to help put kids “on the right path.”

Uriah’s case manager Vicki Conway said he’s changed his behaviour and has become more positive in his life.

“He’s made lots of positive changes with regards to his behaviour. He’s more willing to sort of recognize his behaviours and correct them,” Conway said.

Uriah’s mother Kim said the trip is a gift she could never have afford to give him.

“For him to get chosen, it’s like winning the lotto,” she said.

“I could never afford to send him anywhere, not like this.”

Uriah joins five other Regina kids who have similar stories of overcoming challenges and making positive changes in their lives.

They head to Winnipeg to join roughly 75 other kids as part of the Dreams Take Flight program and then fly to Orlando.