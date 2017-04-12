Sports
April 12, 2017 2:35 pm

Manitoba Moose specialty jerseys score big with local charities

WINNIPEG – To play good, it helps if you look good.

Luckily for the Manitoba Moose, they have Marc Gomez on their side.

The graphic designer is the person behind the team’s specialty jerseys. Creating one can take anywhere from days to months.

“You can basically do whatever you want,” Gomez said. “They’ll tell you to pare things back so they’re more acceptable but you can be as creative and have as much fun as you would like.”

MANITOBA MOOSE JERSEY REVISIONS

It takes multiple revisions before the Manitoba Moose decide on the design of a specialty jersey.

MANITOBA MOOSE FIREFIGHTER JERSEY

The firefighter themed jersey the Manitoba Moose wore during a game against the Chicago Wolves on Jan 15, 2017.

MANITOBA MOOSE AUTISM JERSEY

The autism awareness themed jersey Manitoba Moose defenceman Brian Strait wore during a game is auctioned off at MTS Centre.

MANITOBA MOOSE POLAR BEAR JERSEY

The polar bear themed jersey the Manitoba Moose wore during a game against the San Jose Barracuda on Feb 3, 2017.

It takes Gomez a few shots to get a jersey design right. The final result is anything but uniform.

“In some situations, you’ll throw a lot of ideas at the wall and see what sticks,” Gomez said.

“Ultimately, the strongest ideas rise to the top.”

Since moving back to Manitoba in 2015, the Moose have worn nine speciality jerseys. Each one is paired with a theme game.

“In the AHL, it’s all about engaging those fans that might not necessarily already be hockey fans,” Manitoba Moose marketing manager Zach Peters said.

The sweaters are later sold off in support of local charities. Last season alone, the Moose raised close to $25,000.

“It’s a really great way for us to be a little playful and have fun but also provides us with a vehicle to give back,” Manitoba Moose vice president of operations Dan Hursh said.

Making the jerseys stylish in more ways than one.

