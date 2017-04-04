Chance to play in Olympics in the back of the mind of AHL players in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — One of the many goals hockey players grow up chasing is to represent their country at the Olympics. The dream is now a closer reality for some after the NHL decided it will not be sending its players to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics

“It’s definitely something in the back of your mind but right now it’s purely speculative,” Manitoba Moose defenceman Brenden Kichton said. “Who knows what’s going to happen.”

RELATED: NHL won’t participate in 2018 Olympics; league says matter ‘officially closed’

Kichton has never worn the maple leaf at an international tournament but came close a few times. The 24-year-old Albertan was invited to play in the Spengler Cup this past December but decided not to go due to an injury. He was also cut from the world junior selection camp in 2011.

“It would be a huge honour (to play in the Olympics),” Kichton said.

“It’s something that you grew up watching. It would be really exciting.”

RELATED: Alex Ovechkin says he will still play in 2018 Winter Olympics

NHL players have participated in every Winter Olympics since 1998. Before then, countries built their hockey rosters using minor league and college players.