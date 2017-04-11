United Airlines CEO apologizes for ‘horrific’ removal of passenger from flight

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz has issued an apology for the violent removal of a ticket-holding passenger from an overbooked flight.

The caught-on-camera incident that took place on Sunday night in Chicago quickly sparked outrage, and United shares have plunged in the aftermath.

Munoz issued an apology Tuesday afternoon taking full responsibility for the incident, along with a pledge to “make it right.”

“The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened,” read the statement from Munoz.

“Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way,” said Munoz.

A review of the incident is underway, Munoz said, that will include how the airline will handle oversold flights in the future. The results of the review will be made public by the end of the month.

“I promise you we will do better.”

