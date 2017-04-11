Canada
April 11, 2017 2:44 am
Updated: April 11, 2017 2:51 am

Canada to unveil legislation to address overbooked flights

By Staff The Canadian Press

United Airlines says it is launching an internal investigation after a 69-year-old man was forcibly removed from an oversold flight. As Jackson Proskow reports, the man had refused to give up his seat for a United employee.

A A

Canada will introduce new legislation this spring that will address the problem of travellers being bumped from flights.

Yesterday’s announcement came during a social media frenzy over a man being dragged off a United Airlines light in Chicago because he refused to be bumped.


Story continues below

The man is seen in a video screaming as passengers question why he is being treated like that.

A spokesman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau says bumping rules will be included in an air passenger bill of rights that was promised last fall.

READ MORE: United Airlines passenger dragged off overbooked flight after refusing to give up seat

It is aimed at crafting clear, minimum requirements for compensation when flights are oversold or luggage lost.

Marc Roy declined, however, to say if the legislation would set industry-wide standards or raise compensation to levels offered in the United States or Europe.

A WestJet flight and an Air Canada flight cross paths on a runway at Toronto\’s Lester B. Pearson airport as photographed from an airplane on Aug. 28, 2012.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Garneau would not comment directly on the incident aboard a United Airlines flight Sunday.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs said the “troubling” video highlights the need for greater consumer protection.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bumped flights canada
canada bumped flights
canada overbooked flights
canada overbooking flights
canada overbooking flights law
Overbooked Flights
overbooked flights canada
overbooking flights law canada
United Airlines
united airlines overbooked flight

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News