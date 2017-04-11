Regina city budget still undecided

It was a full house for Monday night’s city council meeting.

City administration has recommended reducing expenses by more than $4 million to cover the $10.3 million budget shortfall, and many of those who could be affected sent representatives to the council meeting.

About a dozen delegations made their case for why their funding shouldn’t be cut.

City administration has also recommended another mill rate increase of 2.5 per cent, in addition to the 3.99 per cent already approved in February.

Council didn’t make any decisions on Monday night. It adjourned after hearing all the delegations.

“This has been a very, very quick turnaround. Literally under two weeks ago we were told we were losing this resource, this $11 million. We want to make sure we get it right and we want to make sure we understand what the delegations have said to us,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“I caution using property taxes as a sole way to cover off the hole the province gave us. That’s not sustainable either. It’s a balance between a tax increase possibly, service efficiencies, some cuts, using reserves, which I don’t favour. There’s a spectrum of things we can do, and no single one answers the question itself.”

City council will reconvene to finalize the budget on Tuesday, April 18.