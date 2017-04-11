Let’s play ball! Toronto Blue Jays host Milwaukee Brewers in home opener

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ home opener finally arrives tonight after winning just one game in six tries on the team’s road trip to start the season.

J.A. Happ will get the start as Toronto welcomes the Milwaukee Brewers to Rogers Centre.

The Jays are coming back from a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in which they won the series opener and had a lead in

all three of their losses.

Toronto has matched its worst start after six games, which came in 2014.

READ MORE: Blue Jays hope to galvanize fans once again with #LetsRise

The series finale against the Rays saw both benches briefly empty in the second when Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki took issue with Steven Souza Jr.’s slide into second base on Logan Morrison’s double-play grounder. No punches were thrown.

The game also saw Josh Donaldson pull up with right calf tightness after grounding out in the sixth.

The 2015 AL MVP didn’t play his first big league spring training game this year until March 20 because of a strained right calf.

COMMENTARY: OK Blue Jays, let’s play ball

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Donaldson’s latest injury is in a different spot and is expected to be in the lineup for the home opener.

The first 45,000 fans at Rogers Centre will be given rally towels upon entrance and a magnet schedule on exit.

Toronto had a home attendance of 3,392,099 last season, its most since 1993 with 4,057,947.

VIDEO: Jose Bautista comments on re-signing with the Toronto Blue Jays

-With a file from The Associated Press