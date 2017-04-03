COMMENTARY: OK Blue Jays, let’s play ball

Play ball!

The 2017 Major League Baseball season is officially underway.

Yes, baseball fans, the boys of summer are back.

But for Blue Jays fanatics will this be a season to remember or will 2017 be a year to forget?

One thing we can almost be certain of is that Toronto’s starting rotation is poised to do something special.

They won’t have five 20 game winners, they might not have any, but what they do have is the talent on the mound to avoid any long losing streaks.

READ MORE: Blue Jays open MLB season today with afternoon game against Orioles in Baltimore

The bullpen, I believe, will have its highs and lows in 2017, especially if closer Roberto Osuna’s neck injury lingers throughout the season.

READ MORE: Blue Jays place Roberto Osuna on 10-day disabled list, release Melvin Upton

Osuna will begin the campaign on the injured list.

The Bluebirds will still knock the ball around the yard, however, their lineup is a little less intimidating with Kendrys Morales and Steven Pearce compared to the departed Edwin Encarnacion and Canadian Michael Saunders.

The bad news for Toronto is that they still reside in baseball’s toughest division, the American League East.

READ MORE: Blue Jays hope to galvanize fans once again with #LetsRise

Are the Jays a playoff team?

They should be in the hunt for a least a wild-card spot, unless another star or two (I’m looking at you Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista) land on the DL.

Toronto doesn’t make it to my projected World Series final.

Instead, I’m predicting the San Francisco Giants over the Boston Red Sox in the 2017 Fall Classic.

Rick Zamperin’s projected 2017 MLB standings

AL East

Red Sox Blue Jays (wild card) Rays Yankees Orioles

AL Central

Indians Tigers Royals White Sox Twins

AL West

Rangers Astros (wild card) Mariners Angels Athletics

NL East

Nationals Mets Marlins Phillies Braves

NL Central

Cubs Cardinals (wild card) Pirates Brewers Reds

NL West