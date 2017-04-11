U of A study probes long term effects of knee injuries in kids

Caley McElwain was just 17-years-old when she injured her knee playing soccer.

“I still remember the moment and the pain – it was excruciating,” McElwain said.

Over the next seven years, she continued to injure the knee resulting in four surgeries: “I would rehab, come back, rehab, come back and I always thought I would be okay.”

Participating in sports is the leading cause of injuries in children; the majority of those affecting knees.

“We want to see if we can identify those going down the negative pathway very early,” Dr. Jackie Whittaker, researcher with the Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Alberta, said.

Dr. Whittaker is working to develop a screening program to pinpoint which young athletes with knee trauma have the highest risk of joint disease.

The research will also look into the long-term effects of trauma and how to prevent it.

“The most common form of osteoarthritis is knee osteoarthritis. So we know there’s a link between them being injured at a younger age and then developing the disease later,” Whittaker said.

Knee injuries are commonly seen in children who play soccer, basketball or downhill skiers. As many as half of those kids can develop osteoarthritis with soreness that can lead to a sedentary lifestyle.

“They stop being physically active, they start to gain weight, and then they start to have other health concerns,” Whitttaker said.

Dr. Whittaker’s team will track young athletes for three years after their injury to see who recovers well and who doesn’t. The team will compare changes in physical activity, body mass and self esteem.

“Some of it is about whether we’re actually helping them to change how they see themselves,” Whittaker said.

“It’s been hard. There was a loss of community, a loss of role, as you shift from an athlete to an exerciser,” McElwain explained.

Doctors have told McElwain she may need a knee replacement by the time she turns 45.

The study is being funded by the Arthritis Society.

The team is looking for volunteers aged 11 to 19 from the Edmonton or Calgary area.

To participate email: kneestdy@uofa.ca

With files from Su-Ling Goh