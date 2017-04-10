Alessia Cara, Marianas Trench headlining 5th day of Rock the Park 2017

Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara and rock band Marianas Trench are among the five acts slated to perform on the fifth day of this year’s edition of Rock the Park.

The lineup for the extra day of performances was made public on Monday, less than a month after city politicians granted festival organizers a one-time exception to a city bylaw that limited festivals in the park to only four consecutive days.

Scott Helman, Ruth B, and Ryland James will also take the stage during the extra Sunday afternoon show.

Tickets for the Sunday show are not on sale yet.

READ MORE: London city hall adds extra day to Rock the Park festival

Other major headliners scheduled to perform during the 14th edition of Rock the Park include Lady Antebellum, Wiz Khalifa, The Offspring, Sublime, and July Talk.

Tickets remain on sale for the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday shows, while general admission tickets for the Friday “I Love the ’90s” show, headlined by acts including Salt N Pepa, Vanilla Ice, and Naughty by Nature, are sold out, organizers said.

The Saturday night show is being presented by FM96.

This summer’s shows are raising proceeds for several charities, including the Brandon Prust Foundation, Southwestern Ontario’s Make a Wish and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of London.

In years past, the festival raised funds for Bethany’s Hope Foundation.

Rock the Park 2017 will run from July 12 to July 16.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick and Hala Ghonaim