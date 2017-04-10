2 dead, 2 injured in apparent murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school in California

Two people are dead and two others injured after a shooting inside an elementary school in San Bernardino, California Monday morning.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at North Park Elementary School at around 11 a.m. local time.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan took to social media and said initial reports indicate there are at least four victims.

“Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well,” the police chief tweeted.

San Bernardino County Fire Department said units were responding to “multiple gunshot victims.”

Just after 11 a.m., Burguan said officials believe the incident at the school was a murder-suicide that happened inside a classroom.

“We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital,” Burguan tweeted.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District said the “current threat” at the elementary school had been “neutralized.”

The police chief later confirmed two adults were dead as a result of the shooting inside a classroom and the others, believed to be students of the school were taken to hospital. The severity of their injuries are not yet known.

Authorities believe the suspect is among the two dead and there’s no further threat to the school.