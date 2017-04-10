Vancouver Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
The Vancouver Canucks have let their head coach Willie Desjardins go.
Saskatchewan native Desjardins has coached the team since June 2014 replacing John Tortorella, who had been with the Canucks for just a year.
It was the first NHL head coaching job for Desjardins, who turned down an opportunity to coach the Pittsburgh Penguins to come to Vancouver.
The team confirmed the firing of Desjardins along with assistant coaches Doug Lidster and Perry Pearn on social media Monday morning.
Rumours that Desjardins could lose his job were rampant as the Canucks missed the playoffs for second straight year and the third time in four years, and finished the season 29th in the overall standings — with a record of 30-43-9.
The Canucks lost their last game on Sunday to Edmonton Oilers, 5-2.
The team will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PT. More to come.
