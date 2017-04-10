Maud Lewis painting found in Ontario on display at N.S. Art Gallery

Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis is seeing a resurgence of her work as a recently discovered painting is set to go on display at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia starting Tuesday.

READ MORE: Maud Lewis painting found in southern Ontario thrift shop to be auctioned

The painting, titled Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S. was found in a southern Ontario thrift store donation bin.

Lewis lived in poverty most of her life and sold her paintings out of her Digby, N.S., home. She sold the paintings for as little as $2 or $3, but since her death in 1970, her artwork has sold for up to $22,000.

The recently discovered painting, which was found in the Mennonite Central Committee Thrift Centre in New Hamburg, Ont., was painted on an 11-inch by 13-inch canvas and will be displayed in the Maud Lewis Gallery – home to the largest public collection of Maud Lewis works in the world – from April 11 to 16.

Display of the painting also coincides with the upcoming release of the film Maudie, on Friday.

Lewis is portrayed by Sally Hawkins and tells the story of her marriage to fish peddler Everett Lewis, played by Ethan Hawke. The movie has received critical acclaim at numerous festivals around the world, including being featured during the Atlantic Film Festival.

READ MORE: Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins to star in film about Canadian artist Maud Lewis

The painting will eventually be sold at auction after it returns to Ontario following the display. The Mennonite Central Committee is holding the auction and it’s estimated the painting will sell at between $12,000 and $16,000.

–With files from The Canadian Press