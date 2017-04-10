Divorce cakes are a tasty — and hilarious — new trend

The end of a marriage can be sad and painful, but the archetype of the jilted lover crying into their drink is a thing of the past. In 2009, divorce parties, an unabashed celebration of the end of a union (sometimes complete with a marriage certificate burning ceremony), started trending. But what’s a party without a good cake? Usher in the latest addition to an uproarious divorce party: the divorce cake.

Creative, intricate and oftentimes side-splittingly hilarious, divorce cakes take every divorce cliché under the sun and cover it in colourful fondant. (Or in the case of Khloé Kardashian, replicate a driver’s licence with a glaring change — a return to a maiden name.)

“We call them freedom cakes,” Lisa Stevens, owner of Sweet Dreams Dessert & Catering in Tampa, Fla., said to The Associated Press. “I try to redirect the anger [of a divorce] to a more positive place when it comes to the cake.”

Some divorce lawyers have even joined in the fun, so to speak, and have organized divorce parties along with humourous customized cakes for their clients.

Any way you slice it, getting a divorce isn’t a pleasant affair, but a delightful (and maybe even cathartic) cake just might help make it a positive change.

A customer recently finalize a d divorce and celebrated with one of our custom cakes. #messymouth #divorcecake #cake pic.twitter.com/A5bGrCuWg0 — messymouthcreations (@MessyMouthCakes) July 31, 2016

Sometimes the end of a marriage can be a glorious thing, which is why I made my sister a #DivorceCake 💁🏻👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/5HqFqhepqM — keygan hogan (@keygannn) June 26, 2016

I do, I Did, I'M DONE! #DivorceCake #ILoveEB A post shared by EndvilleBakeryAndCatering (@endvillebakeryandcatering) on Jan 9, 2016 at 10:26am PST

#scheidungstorte #divorcecake #torte #scheidung #braut #trennung #cake #bride #feier #celebrate A post shared by Kristina Vrdoljak (@krvrdoljak) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:44pm PST