Rosie O’Donnell tells Melania Trump, ‘Divorce him and flee’

Rosie O’Donnell has never done much to hide her disdain for U.S. President Donald Trump, and in return, neither has he.

The pair has fought on-and-off for years now, and with his election to the highest office in the country, O’Donnell has made it a personal mission to call him out whenever she can. She even had a chance meeting in New York City with his daughter, Ivanka.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell makes a perfect Steve Bannon in uncanny Twitter photo

On Wednesday, for the first time, O’Donnell addressed Trump’s wife Melania directly on Twitter, suggesting she divorce the president and take their 11-year-old son, Barron.

@FLOTUS – which is y u need to divorce him – take ur son n parents and FLEE — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 29, 2017

Unverified rumours circulated last week that Melania, 46, and Trump, 70, don’t sleep in the same bed, leading tabloids and other publications to question the strength of the marriage.

The Trumps’ friend, Karen LeFrak, denied the rumours and said that the couple was happy in an interview with The Washington Post.

“Mrs. Trump is enjoying her life and new role,” LeFrak said. “[They’re] very happy! Their relationship is great. All these rabid rumours about her and their relationship are laughable and fictional.”

WATCH: The latest on President Donald Trump

O’Donnell has been very vocal on social media about Trump’s presidency, taking every opportunity to call out what she perceives as ineptitude. On the first day of 2017, before Trump was inaugurated, she directed a tweetstorm at the media mogul, calling Trump “mentally unstable” in all capital letters before linking off to a CNN article about an alleged incident that occurred at a Trump-owned golf course.

She also called the president a “criminal.”

TRUMP IS A CRIMINAL – https://t.co/dkhfSr4Ubc — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

The former View co-host has a long history with Trump, and their feud was re-ignited when he blasted O’Donnell during the first presidential debate in September.

“Somebody who’s been very vicious to me — Rosie O’Donnell. I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her,” Trump said at the time.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell apologizes for Barron Trump autism controversy: ‘I was insensitive’

O’Donnell called him an “orange anus” in a tweet in response to the GOP nominee’s derogatory remarks from the presidential debate. In the segment attached to the tweet, the comedian impersonates Trump while discussing a Miss USA 2006 winner, Tara Conner. She also tweeted, “HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT.” (Obviously, that prediction didn’t come true.)

Donald Trump has previously called O’Donnell a “true loser” and a “total loser,” and also took a shot at her during a Republican debate last August when moderator Megyn Kelly told Trump, “You’ve called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs,’ and ‘disgusting animals’…” Trump interrupted the Fox News anchor and said: “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”