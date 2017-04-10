Shuttle service offers new options for Martensville, Warman

People in Martensville and Warman will soon have a new option for getting to and from Saskatoon.

AV Shuttle, which runs special needs transportation in Saskatoon, is expanding into public transit with a 22-person shuttle bus between the cities.

“AV Transit will allow more people to reach regional destinations with ease, and as well provide an eco-friendly way of commuting between cities,” Jim Pravda, operations manager for the company, said in a statement.

“We are excited to be moving into the public transit industry and look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening on May 1.”

AV Shuttle general manager Kelly Rapko said expanding into transit was not influenced by the Saskatchewan government’s recent decision to shut down the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC).

“This is a project that’s been in the works for about six months, and it’s not related in any way to the provincial government’s announcement that it is shutting down STC at the end of May,” Rapko said.

“While our hearts go out to the many people who have lost their jobs and those who are now forced to seek other means to get to their destinations, AV Transit is here to help in any way we can.”

Company officials said the bus service will be completely self-supporting and will not need subsidies from any of the cities it will service.

AV Transit will run Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. CT to 8 p.m. and cost $15 per day for a round trip.