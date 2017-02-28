City of Prince Albert, Sask. hopes reduced transit rates increase ridership

The City of Prince Albert is trying to increase ridership by introducing reduced transit rates in March.

Starting Wednesday, monthly bus passes for seniors, post-secondary students and children can be purchased for $25.

Prince Albert city council formally approved the fare changes on Feb. 20.

“We are hoping to see an uptick in transit ridership,” transportation manager Keri Sapsford said in a press statement.

“As part of this first phase of many changes we are doing to our long-term transit plan.”

Transit passes can be purchased at city hall, Crescent Heights Pharmacy, Grays Chemists, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Medical Pharmacy and PBCN Petro Canada.

The city is also conducting a review of its entire transit system and people can have their say by filling out an online survey.