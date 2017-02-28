Canada
February 28, 2017 7:59 pm
Updated: February 28, 2017 8:01 pm

City of Prince Albert, Sask. hopes reduced transit rates increase ridership

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

New transit rates introduced by the City of Prince Albert, Sask., start Wednesday, March 1.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Prince Albert is trying to increase ridership by introducing reduced transit rates in March.

Starting Wednesday, monthly bus passes for seniors, post-secondary students and children can be purchased for $25.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Transit starts service out of Civic Operations Centre

Story continues below

Prince Albert city council formally approved the fare changes on Feb. 20.

“We are hoping to see an uptick in transit ridership,” transportation manager Keri Sapsford said in a press statement.

“As part of this first phase of many changes we are doing to our long-term transit plan.”

Transit passes can be purchased at city hall, Crescent Heights Pharmacy, Grays Chemists, Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Medical Pharmacy and PBCN Petro Canada.

The city is also conducting a review of its entire transit system and people can have their say by filling out an online survey.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
Bus Pass
Children
City Hall
City of Prince Albert
Phase One
post secondary students
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Transit
Reduced Rates
Seniors
Survey
Transit Services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News