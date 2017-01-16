Canada
Saskatoon Transit starts service out of Civic Operations Centre

Saskatoon Transit has moved in and begun service out of the Civic Operations Centre.

Saskatoon Transit started operating out of the new Civic Operations Centre on Monday morning.

The fleet recently moved from Caswell Hill to its new home on Valley Road.

City officials said no interruptions to bus service were expected.

The new 450,000 square-foot facility has 27 maintenance bays, fueling stations and enough space for the fleet to grow to 224 buses. Additionally, administrative offices, training rooms and a dispatch area are part of the new building.

Customers looking to plan their commute can use Google Transit Trip Planner or the Transit App on mobile devices.

For more information, visit Saskatoon Transit online.

