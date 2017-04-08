200 homes flooded in Sainte-Thérèse, Laval rivers still rising

Several rivers across Québec continued to be closely monitored for possible flooding Saturday due to heavy rain this past week, combined with melting snow.

Mise à jour de la carte des conditions hydro-glaciologiques des bassins pic.twitter.com/nCFpD7UQvy — Hydro Météo (@Hydrometeo) April 8, 2017

Hydro Météo said particular attention was being paid to the Rivière des Prairies and the Rivières des Milles Îles in Laval, where water levels are still rising.

The Rivière de L’Assomption in the Lanaudière region was also continuing to register slight increases in water flow and water levels. However, Hydro Météo has crews on the river breaking up the ice to prevent ice jams and reduce the risk of flooding.

Bris de glace commencé ce matin sur la rivière l'assomption à Joliette ! pic.twitter.com/8SqVzPFn9s — Hydro Météo (@Hydrometeo) April 6, 2017

Meanwhile, cleanup was underway in Sainte-Thérèse Saturday, where some 200 homes were flooded after the Rivière aux Chiens spilled its banks on Friday.

Water cleanup continues in Ste-Thérèse. Residents affected by floods can meet with city officials at 2 p.m. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/3S9NeeZHcv — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) April 8, 2017

The community northwest of Montreal opened an emergency shelter to accommodate residents after their homes were evacuated.

Some homes are flooded more than others. City says 200 homes were hit by water with 74 being evacuated. No injuries. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/0OwoAsXGMP — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) April 8, 2017

City officials were cautioning residents to call the city at 450-435-2422, ext.3312, before attempting to re-enter their homes.

A warning was also put in place reminding residents to keep their sandbags out until further notice.

On Saturday afternoon a meeting was held at the community centre to discuss possible compensation for residents with flood-damaged homes.

Around 100 residents affected by floods show up to community centre to find out what compensation is in store for them. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/L7LmWWNX6a — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) April 8, 2017

On Friday, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard reassured the population, saying the government would come to the aid of those affected by the floods.

— With files from The Canadian Press