Crime
April 8, 2017 12:38 pm
Updated: April 8, 2017 1:26 pm

8-year-old boy dead, Toronto man charged after canoe capsizes near Bracebridge

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo

Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press/File
A A

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. – Police say an eight-year-old boy has died and a man is facing charges after a canoe capsized in the Muskoka River on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the canoe overturned near High Falls in Bracebridge, Ont., and both people in the canoe – the man and the boy – were thrown into the river.

When officers got to the scene, the man said he didn’t know where the boy was.

OPP say that although the boy was wearing a life-jacket, he had gone over the waterfall.

Emergency crews tried CPR, and took the boy to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death, and care and control over 80 milligrams.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on May 9.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bracebridge
Bracebridge Court
Canoe Capsize
Crime
Drowning
High Falls
Muskoka River
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News