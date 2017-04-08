8-year-old boy dead, Toronto man charged after canoe capsizes near Bracebridge
BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. – Police say an eight-year-old boy has died and a man is facing charges after a canoe capsized in the Muskoka River on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the canoe overturned near High Falls in Bracebridge, Ont., and both people in the canoe – the man and the boy – were thrown into the river.
When officers got to the scene, the man said he didn’t know where the boy was.
OPP say that although the boy was wearing a life-jacket, he had gone over the waterfall.
Emergency crews tried CPR, and took the boy to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.
Investigators say 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with impaired operation of a vessel causing death, and care and control over 80 milligrams.
He’s scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court on May 9.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.