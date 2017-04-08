Canada
April 8, 2017 1:43 am

Heritage home destroyed in Calgary blaze

Kim Smith By Reporter  Global News

A house fire in Calgary's Kensington area on April 7, 2017.

Kim Smith/Twitter
A heritage home in the Kensington northwest Calgary has been destroyed in a two-alarm blaze Friday evening.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m just north of Kensington Road on 10a street.

The Calgary Fire Department said two people were home at the time but escaped unharmed.

Neighbours say the home is a rental property.

