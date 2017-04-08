Heritage home destroyed in Calgary blaze
A A
A heritage home in the Kensington northwest Calgary has been destroyed in a two-alarm blaze Friday evening.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m just north of Kensington Road on 10a street.
The Calgary Fire Department said two people were home at the time but escaped unharmed.
Neighbours say the home is a rental property.
READ MORE: Calgary fire crews battle blaze at Cranston duplex
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.