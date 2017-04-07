315 East Pender Street
April 7, 2017 9:38 pm

Home partially collapses on East Pender Street

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
A home has partially collapsed on East Pender Street in Vancouver.

Photos from the scene show a crumbled building facade at 315 East Pender St. According to sources at the scene and Vancouver Fire and Rescue, building materials from a nearby construction site fell onto the roof of the home, causing it to collapse.

Vancouver Fire says no one was injured but three people have been displaced from their home. Emergency social services have been called in to assist the residents.

