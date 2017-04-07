Landslide destroys two Shuswap area homes

There are numerous reports late Friday afternoon of a large landslide in the Shuswap.

Indications are two have houses have been knocked off their foundations in the Sunnybrae Road area close to Shuswap Lake near Tappen .

BC Emergency Health Services has tweeted that two people were taken to hospital.

.@bc_ehs responded to a mudslide this afternoon in Sunnybrae, BC. 2 patients transported to hospital with minor injuries. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) April 8, 2017

Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road is closed at Heralds Park due to the slide.

The Sunnybrae Community Association has posted on their Facebook page:

ATTENTION: There has been a mudslide in Sunnybrae located between Hacking Road and Heralds Park. First responders are at the scene. No traffic moving through. We will try and keep you updated as news comes in.

Update: Friday 5:15pm / Slide is a out 1km from the end of Hacking Road, heading towards Heralds Park. This may be a multiple-day close.

For anyone stranded on the highway side – please head to the Sunnybrae Seniors Hall at 3595 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road for a place to meet.

More to come.