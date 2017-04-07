Bohne Building set to re-open after fire at Coyote Flats Pioneer Village

Coyote Flats Pioneer Village in Picture Butte is preparing to re-open one of its historical buildings that was lost in a fire almost two years ago.

When the Bohne Building, a heritage building onsite used for storage, burned to the ground on September 18, 2015, it was a sad day for the museum.

But it didn’t start off that way, says general manager Pieter van Ewijk.

“[That] morning, we found out that we had been awarded the 2015 Governor General’s History Award for excellence in community programming for [an oral history] project we were doing with the high school,” van Ewijk said. “It was an exciting day, everyone was on a high.”

By afternoon, the building was engulfed in flames, and the cause remains unknown.

Donated by a Southern Alberta ranch, the building itself had historical significance, but it was what was kept inside that mattered most: four horse-drawn carriages, including a 1930s horse-drawn school van used for the museum’s school program.

“As part of the tour, the kids — mostly Grade 2s — would get to sit in the van and talk about, ‘Can you imagine what it was like in the 1930s if you had to go to school in a [horse-drawn] van?'” van Ewijk explained.

Last year alone, nearly 900 children visited the historic village.

“It’s not only Picture Butte — it’s all of Southern Alberta that comes here with their schools to show their [students] history,” Picture Butte mayor Wendy Jones said.

Thanks to donations from the community, including $24,500 from Richardson Oilseed Ltd., through their annual charity golf tournament, the Bohne Building is close to being rebuilt, almost doubling in size to accommodate more storage.

Van Ewijk says the new structure will look right at home in the 20th-century pioneer village and is expected to be open by this summer.

“Certainly with removing the debris [from the Bohne Building], lots of people came out and volunteered their time and helped clean up,” he said. “As far as fundraising and getting the word out, it’s been phenomenal.”

Fundraising efforts are still underway to rebuild the horse-drawn school van. Van Ewijk is hoping to have it restored in time for the 2018 season to help more kids re-live the past.