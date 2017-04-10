Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, April 7

Happy Friday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 7.

U.S. react to chemical attack by launching missile strike against Syria

Christian Leuprecht, Professor of Political Science at the Royal Military College of Canada and Senior Fellow at the Macdonald Laurier Institute, joined the show to talk about the implications of U.S.’ missile strike against Syria.

How will the U.S. missile strike against Syria affect the humanitarian crisis in Syria? Should other countries commit more foreign aid? Ibrahim al-Assil, Syrian political analyst and civil society activist who serves as a resident fellow at the Middle East Institute, joined the show to discuss.

Joseph Baptista, Mayor of Leeds and The Thousand Islands, joined the show to explains his support for lower speed limits for trucks.

Friday Top-Three Panel

It’s Friday, which means it was time for our top-three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

This week’s panel focused on:

1. Trudeau’s response to Trump’s Syrian policy reversal: The right thing to do or fear over NAFTA? What could aligning with Trump do to Trudeau’s brand?

2. Crazy real estate and rental numbers: Now politicians want in on the action, but Queen’s Park is waiting on rent control. What, if anything, should government do to help renters and homeowners?

3. Disney Dad taking kids out of school: Was it right or wrong to take them out? Would you do, or have you, done this?



Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

Sophie Nadeau, Media expert and leader of Edelman's Earned Media Team

Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group

