Calgary SUV spray-painted with anti-Islam graffiti in hate-motivated attack: police

Calgary police are investigating a hate-motivated graffiti attack that targeted a vehicle in the community of Rundle on Thursday.

In a Friday news release, police said a grey Infiniti SUV parked in the 2200 block of 48 Street N.E. was spray painted with “vulgar phrases targeting Islam and Arabs.” The vehicle was also scratched with a key and the windows were broken.

Investigators believe the owner of the vehicle and the residents who live inside the house where the SUV was parked were targeted “due to their ethnicity.” No other vehicles on the street were damaged.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

“When people are targeted with vandalism and hateful messages, it has a big impact on how safe they feel in the community,” Senior Const. Craig Collins said in a news release.

“We take it very seriously and will pursue the people responsible to try to prevent other families from being victimized in the same way, simply because of their ethnicity or religion.”

Police said graffiti targeting certain people based on ethnicity or religion has been occurring more regularly in Calgary; there have been six investigations into hateful graffiti launched this year, including a recent high-profile case in a Ranchlands park.

Anyone with information on the Rundle incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.