Justin Trudeau taking Budget 2017 tour to Dartmouth Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Dartmouth Friday afternoon to discuss the 2017 federal budget and visit the Nova Scotia Skills Competition.

The event, held at the Nova Scotia Community College Waterfront Campus, provides youth with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in an “Olympic-style” event in over 40 skilled trade and technology areas, according to a news release.

The Liberal government’s second budget projected a $28.5 billion deficit for 2017-18.

When the budget was released, Nova Scotia Finance Minister Randy Delorey said it was in line with provincial priorities.

Delorey said in an interview that his first look at the budget resulted in a positive reaction, and he highlighted Ottawa’s investments in innovation, youth and social infrastructure.

The minister also said he could see no measures in the budget that would harm his own.

However, the budget also saw less help with new transit construction, something Halifax Mayor Mike Savage told Global News was a concern. The federal government said it would only offer 40 per cent of the new transit construction and expansion costs in cities, compared to up to 50 per cent of the price tag last year. They also said they would be changing how they calculate funding each province can get.

Trudeau is expected to speak with the media at approximately 4 p.m. AT.

