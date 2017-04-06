Commentary: Leafs fans aren’t lining the parade route just yet

Well, there’s no reason to start lining the parade route just yet.
With two games left to play in the NHL’s regular season, the Maple Leafs are not yet in the playoffs.
After doing all the math and double- — no, triple-checking — the standings, Toronto still hasn’t clinched.
After losing against Tampa Bay on Thursday night, Toronto will have to wait a little longer to taste post-season action for the first time since 2013.
And yes, that was after a lockout-shortened season, so for you hockey purists out there, the team hasn’t made the playoffs in an 82-game season since 2004.
It hasn’t been easy being a Leafs fan.
The constant mocking by so-called “friends,” the cutting memes flooding social media, the countless photos of golf courses…
I’ve seen them all over the years, and I’ll admit, I’ve chuckled at a few of them — even if they were punches that landed below the belt.
When we get into the playoffs — and yes, I say “we” because when you’ve been a lifelong fan of a team that has essentially achieved nothing during your entire lifetime, it takes up part of your soul and slowly sucks the life out of you until… Wait, where was I again?
Oh, yeah — the Leafs. C’mon, fellas, we know you can do this!
