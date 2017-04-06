Commentary: Leafs fans aren’t lining the parade route just yet

Well, there’s no reason to start lining the parade route just yet.

With two games left to play in the NHL’s regular season, the Maple Leafs are not yet in the playoffs.

After doing all the math and double- — no, triple-checking — the standings, Toronto still hasn’t clinched.

After losing against Tampa Bay on Thursday night, Toronto will have to wait a little longer to taste post-season action for the first time since 2013.