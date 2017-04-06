Lawyer fired by accused in attempted murder and sex assault of Lethbridge woman

A major court case has just hit the restart button. Denzel Dre Colton Bird, the man accused of randomly attacking and sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking to work in Lethbridge, Alta., has dismissed his lawyer.

The decision comes just one week after the six-month anniversary of one of the most brutal attacks Lethbridge has ever seen.

An agent appearing for defence lawyer Greg White asked that he be withdrawn from the case. Bird appeared via closed-circuit television, and confirmed to the judge that he no longer wanted White to represent him.

Bird told the judge he needs more time to retain a new lawyer and asked for an adjournment until Apr. 19.

The 20-year-old is facing charges that include attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

The 25-year-old victim was attacked in the early morning of Sept. 30, 2016 when investigators say she was struck with a weapon, dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted.

She was released from Foothills hospital in Calgary in January, and has returned home to Lethbridge to continue her recovery.

The judge instructed Bird that his new counsel must obtain disclosure from the Crown. He remains in custody at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre and his case will back in court Apr. 19., at which time he is expected to have retained a new lawyer.