New blue lights for tow trucks prompted by driver’s death

Tow truck driver Courtney Schaefer lost his life on the job, but his death has brought changes to lights for drivers.

As of June 1, tow truck drivers will be allowed to use flashing blue and amber lights, instead of just amber ones.

“You see the flashing blue from miles away, and I’m very happy that we could help out the association and help out the tow truck drivers,” SGI Minister Joe Hargrave said.

“One life lost is way too many especially when it’s these people that are out helping motorists that are distressed.”

Schaefer was killed in a crash on Highway 22 that involved a semi-tractor trailer, two other vehicles and his tow truck on March 7.

Corey Schaefer said his brother Courtney was the best guy he knew.

“He was more than a brother to me, he was a best friend,” Corey said.

Schaefer’s death prompted the tow truck community to hold a procession of dozens of tow trucks from Yorkton to Esterhazy on March 18.

Police, fire and ambulance services joined tow truck drivers in flashing their lights on the side of the road at rallies across the province on March 20. The goal was to raise awareness about the dangers of working on the side of the road.

“It means a lot to us and our family. It’s a tremendous show of support. It’s nice to see everybody come together and try to make changes for the better,” Corey said.

The legislation for the change in lights was introduced and passed on Thursday, which required unanimous support from the legislature.

“It’s good to see some good come out of it and this fast,” Corey said. “Hopefully it prevents something like this happening to another family.”

“It’s a dangerous job,” Harvey Britton, Roadside Responders of Saskatchewan vice president, said. “We’re hoping people get the message to slow down, so we can get home to our families because everybody has sons, daughters, grandkids that we all want to get home to, and people just don’t take the time to slow down.”

Saskatchewan is the first province in Canada to introduce distinctive two-colour lighting for tow trucks.

SGI will launch a public awareness campaign about the new blue lights.