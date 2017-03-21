Emergency vehicles join tow trucks to light up highway near Pense, Sask.

It was a sea of lights with a simple message that could save a life.

“Please slow to sixty. Our families depend on it,” read a blinking sign by the side of the road.

Fire, police and ambulance services joined dozens of tow truck drivers on Highway 1 near Pense around 8 p.m. Monday night. Their goal is to raise awareness about the dangers of working on the side of the highway.

“We have a family to go home to. Our ultimate goal is to get home to our family just like it is yours,” Shon Crumley, Dakota Towing’s president, said.

Grand Coulee Fire Chief James Pratt said he wanted to show support for tow truck drivers because their work clearing up accident scenes is critical, he said.

“They do a fantastic job clearing the scene and securing it after we’ve left and dealt with the emergency,” he said. “It’s very important for life safety because when we’re on the road, we depend on each other.”

Life working on the side of the highway is full of close calls and it can be terrifying, rally organizer Tyler Temple said.

“You’re constantly watching behind you, you’re constantly watching your next step, you’re thinking about what you’re going to do if somebody veers off the road towards you, you’re thinking about where you’re going to jump,” he said.

“It takes a person to look down for a split second to cause a fatality or tragic accident, and we just want to make people aware that we are out here,” Temple said.

Courtney Schaefer was killed in a crash on Highway 22 near Gerald that involved a semi-tractor trailer, two other vehicles and his tow truck on March 7.

His death prompted a procession of nearly 100 tow truck drivers from Yorkton to Esterhazy on Saturday, as well as the showing of lights near Pense and at other locations across the province on Monday night.

Tow truck drivers are pushing the government to change their lights from amber, to red and amber. SGI Minister Joe Hargrave said the government is considering the change.

“We have to talk to all the stakeholders in regards to light colours and issues like that,” he said. “That issue would require legislation, and that takes a little bit of time to prepare. So we’re just looking at the path we’re going to take and working with them and working with other stakeholders.”

Drivers are required by law slow to 60 km/h when passing a tow truck with its lights on.