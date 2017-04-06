Education Minister will not approve Regina Public School budget that includes preschool cuts

Education minister Don Morgan says he will not approve any Regina Public School Board budget that includes cuts to three non-provincially funded preschool programs.

“We’ve made a commitment in our province that we want to be the best province for people with disabilities, so we will ensure that those programs continue,” Morang said.

The programs are Discovery Preschool (DPS), which offers special programming for children with autism, intellectual, and/or physical disabilities. Communications Preschool (CPS) is tailored to deaf or hard of hearing children. The SCEP Program is for three and four-year olds who have experienced severe trauma or neglect.

READ MORE: Regina schools end preschool programs due to provincial budget cuts

The Regina Public School Division faces a $9.5 million shortfall due to a $5.7 million reduction in provincial funding, and added costs from associated with three new schools and increased enrolment.

The phase out of these three programs was expected to save $1.3 million.

On Wednesday, board director Greg Enion said that with the shortfall they can only afford programs they receive provincial funding for.

Morgan now wants ministry officials to work with the board to find a way to keep those preschool programs in the budget.

“I’m not committing to more money, but I am committing to making sure those programs are there,” Morgan said.

The Regina Public School Division declined comment on Morgan’s statements.

Enion described the preschool cuts as phase one of their savings strategy, in addition to all day Kindergarten and busing changes.

The school board estimates they still have a $5-$6 million shortfall in their budget that still needs to be addressed.