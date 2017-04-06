Winnipeg Blue Bombers name Marty Costello offensive line coach

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have promoted Marty Costello to offensive line coach.

Costello joined the team last season as an assistant to offensive line coach Bob Wylie. The position became vacant after Wylie left for a job in the NFL in January.

Before arriving in Winnipeg, Costello spent two years at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point as its offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He also previously coached at Valley City State University, helping the school win three consecutive conference championships.